From uprising to verdict: How the Hasina trial unfolded after Bangladesh's 2024 student revolt

New Delhi/Dhaka, Nov 17 (PTI) The fall of Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina began with a student-led uprising on August 5 last year, triggering a chain of events that would ultimately lead to her conviction and death sentence in absentia on Monday by the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD).

Following is the timeline of the incidents unfolded over 15 turbulent months following Hasina's ouster that led to her death sentence.

August 5, 2024: Sheikh Hasina is ousted as prime minister after a mass student-led uprising. She flees to India.

Aug 8, 2024: An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Aug 14, 2024: The interim government said it would try those involved in the killings during the student movement in the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD).

October 2024: The interim government reconstitutes ICT-BD.

Oct 17, 2024: ICT-BD issues arrest warrants against deposed prime minister Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity.

Nov 2024: The three-member ICT-BD led by Golam Mortuza Majumdar ordered investigators to complete their probe by December 2024.

February 2025: UN fact-finding report estimates around 1,400 killed during the protests.

June 1, 2025: The trial officially opens. The prosecutor frames the case as coordinated and systematic violence against unarmed civilians.

June 19, 2025: ICT appoints former Supreme Court judge AY Moshiuzzaman as amicus curiae for Hasina’s defence.

July 2, 2025: Hasina is sentenced in absentia to six months of imprisonment for contempt of court.

July 10, 2025: ICT formally indicts Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on five counts of crimes against humanity, including mass killings.

August 3, 2025: The tribunal commences the trial of Hasina in absentia and her two aides over alleged crimes against humanity.

Oct 23, 2025: The tribunal concludes the hearing in the case.

Nov 13, 2025: The tribunal sets Nov 17 to announce the verdict.

Nov 17, 2025: ICT-BD convicts and sentences Hasina, former home minister Kamal to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, while Mamun, who became a state witness, was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the case.