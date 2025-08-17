FS Misri discusses strengthening of bilateral ties with Nepal’s top leadership

Kathmandu, Aug 17 (PTI) India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday called on Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Misri, who arrived here earlier in the day for a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, also met Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

During his meeting with Oli at the Prime Minister’s Office at Singhdurbar, Misri “reaffirmed the deep civilizational ties and strong India–Nepal partnership, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors,” the Indian embassy here said in a post on X.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present at the meeting.

The foreign secretary separately called on President Paudel and conveyed “greetings of the Indian leadership, apart from briefing Hon’ble President on the progress in bilateral ties,” the embassy said in a separate post.

“Nepal, being a close neighbour, has benefited from the progress made by India in socio-economic and technological fronts and wants to get more benefit,” President Paudel said during the meeting.

Paudel also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy, saying that Nepal also accords high importance to its relations with India, according to the president’s office.

Misri, who is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Nepalese Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, is here mainly to hand over a letter of invitation from PM Modi to PM Oli for his proposed visit to India tentatively on September 16 and 17, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During Misri’s meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba at her office, “the discussion mainly focused on mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and matters of common concern while covering different dimensions of Nepal- India relations,” Ek Raj Pathak, advisor to Deuba said.

She underscored the need for expanding air connectivity between Nepal and India and requested India to grant additional air routes for Nepal, Pathak said.

Deuba stressed the need for direct air connection between New Delhi and Nepalgunj, a western Nepal town and drew attention to the need for increasing connectivity between Gautam Buddha International Airport and Pokhara International Airport and Indian cities.

“Our discussions focused on further strengthening the close and multifaceted Nepal-India relations, built on mutual trust, goodwill, and shared aspirations for prosperity and stability in our region,” Deuba wrote in a social media post after the meeting.

“There was a substantial exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and ways to further enhance the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership, across all sectors,” the Indian embassy said about Misri’s meeting with Deuba. Misri also held a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Rai.

Misri later met Nepali Congress president and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The foreign secretary will leave Kathmandu on Monday afternoon. PTI SBP GRS NPK NPK