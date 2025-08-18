FS Misri hands over medical equipment, vehicles to Nepal Army

Kathmandu, Aug 18 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday handed over vehicles, medical equipment and military animals to Nepal's Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Misri arrived in Nepal on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

The handover of "light strike vehicles, critical care medical equipment and military animals" at a function reflects the "close relationship between the two armies and our robust defence cooperation," the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

“It embodies the spirit of trust and partnership that has long characterised our enduring ties,” the press release added.

The foreign secretary is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai.

On Sunday, he met the Himalayan nation's top leadership and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Misri is here mainly to hand over a letter of invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PM K P Sharma Oli for his proposed visit to India tentatively on September 16 and 17.

Misri will return home from Kathmandu later in the day. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS