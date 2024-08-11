FS Misri inaugurates new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Aug 11 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary in Nepal's Urban Development Ministry Maniram Gelal on Sunday jointly inaugurated a new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad here built under India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

Misri is here on a two-day visit to discuss with Nepal's leadership and officials ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Mr Maniram Gelal, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Govt of jointly inaugurated the new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu, built under India’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant," the Embassy of India said in a post on X.

The building in the Naradevi area of the capital was damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

Nepal Bhasha is the language belonging to the ethnic Newar community of Kathmandu.

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of Ek Ped Ma ke Naam, Misri planted a sapling of Nili Gulmohar at the Indian mission's complex.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, on World Environment Day this year, the campaign aims to plant 800 million trees by September 2024 and 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 through a collective effort involving the government and society in India.

Misri was earlier received by his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal upon his arrival here.

"Foreign Secretary of India @VikramMisri arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by Nepal Foreign Secretary Ms Sewa Lamsal," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a post on X.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges & underlines India’s commitment to its #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," it said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, foreign secretaries of both countries would discuss a gamut of matters related to Nepal-India relations, mutual interests, and cooperation.

Misri will call on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at their respective offices on Sunday, Foreign Ministry sources said.

This is the first visit of the Indian foreign secretary to Nepal after the formation of the Oli-led coalition government last month. This is a regular visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary to Nepal, the Foreign Ministry sources added.

Misri will also meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Paudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Lamsal and will attend a dinner reception hosted by Lamsal. He will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday before wrapping up the visit to Nepal. PTI SBP NSA ZH NSA NSA