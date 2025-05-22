FS Misri meets Japanese Foreign ministry officials; discusses defence, security and economic co-op

Tokyo, May 22 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday met Japan's senior foreign ministry officials here and reviewed the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties, including defence and security, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Misri met Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue here.

"Discussions covered advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India’s message on zero tolerance for terror,” the Embassy said in another post on X.

The two sides reviewed the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties between India and Japan, including political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged views on issues of topical importance, said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Misri also met Hiroyuki Namazu, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister, and “exchanged views on India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region & other issues of common interest,” the Embassy of India in Japan said in a post on X.

He also met with National Security Advisor Masataka Okano to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Indian mission carried a hashtag with both the posts: #ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji.

His visit was in continuation of the regular high-level contacts between the two sides in an effort to further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the MEA said.

"Foreign Secretary's visit and his meetings today provided yet another opportunity to reflect on and reaffirm the two countries' shared determination to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations as well as the support infrastructure behind acts of terror," it added.

Misri's visit coincided with the visit of a multi-party delegation to Japan as part of the global outreach against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and to assert the right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor. PTI NPK ZH ZH