FS Misri meets Nepal's top leadership; discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties with new government

Kathmandu, Aug 11 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday met with Nepal's top leadership, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, and discussed ways to advance the bilateral cooperation in various sectors with the Himalayan nation since the formation of a new government here.

Misri, who is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal, paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel at the president's office Sheetalniwas in Kathmandu.

"While conveying greetings of the Indian leadership, he discussed ways to further strengthen India-Nepal ties across all sectors," the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

Misri also called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at his office at Singhdurbar.

"Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India & Nepal's civilizational, close and multifaceted relationship & discussed ways to provide an impetus to various sectors of bilateral cooperation," the mission said in another post.

Oli was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister for a fourth time last month. Oli assumed office after the government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Earlier in the day, Misri and Secretary of Nepal's Urban Development Ministry Maniram Gelal jointly inaugurated a new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu built under India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

The building in the Naradevi area of the capital was damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

Nepal Bhasha is the language belonging to the ethnic Newar community of Kathmandu.

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of Ek Ped Ma ke Naam, Misri planted a sapling of Nili Gulmohar at the Indian mission's complex.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, on World Environment Day this year, the campaign aims to plant 800 million trees by September 2024 and 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 through a collective effort involving the government and society in India.

Misri was earlier received by his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal upon his arrival here.

"Foreign Secretary of India @VikramMisri arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by Nepal Foreign Secretary Ms Sewa Lamsal," the Embassy of India said in another post on X.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges & underlines India’s commitment to its #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," it said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, foreign secretaries of both countries would discuss a gamut of matters related to Nepal-India relations, mutual interests, and cooperation.

This is the first visit of the Indian foreign secretary to Nepal after the formation of the Oli-led coalition government last month. This is a regular visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary to Nepal, the Foreign Ministry sources added.

Misri will also meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Paudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Lamsal and will attend a dinner reception hosted by Lamsal. He will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday before wrapping up the visit to Nepal.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti-Beti" relationship.

Nepal shares a border of more than 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The land-locked country relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. PTI SBP NSA ZH AKJ AKJ