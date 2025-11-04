FS Vikram Misri holds strategic dialogues on India's priorities in UK

London, Nov 4 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday met leading scholars here and held wide-ranging discussions focusing on foreign policy and strategic dialogues around India's priorities and perspectives.

During an interaction with scholars and regional experts at the Chatham House think-tank, Misri covered varied subjects on the topic of ‘What does India want from the world?’ with a gathering of key UK interlocutors.

This was followed by an event at India House in London around the dynamics of multipolarity in Asia.

"Earlier today, at Chatham House, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed ‘What does India want from the world?’ with UK scholars, focusing on India's foreign policy priorities, strategic partnerships, and its perception of the current state of the world order,” the High Commission of India said in a social media statement.

Later in the afternoon, Misri met leading scholars on the evolving dynamics in East Asia - including regional partnerships, and India's view of a multipolar Asia, it stated.

Misri arrived here on Monday evening for the first high-profile bilateral visit aimed at building on the momentum from the recent two-way visits of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer.

"His meetings will strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation across key areas,” the Indian High Commission has said.

Starmer’s visit to Mumbai last month came soon after Modi's UK visit in July when both leaders concluded the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trade partnership from the current 44 billion pounds a year.

A joint statement issued following the Modi-Starmer Mumbai dialogue noted that both leaders looked forward to the UK parliamentary ratification of the India-UK CETA "as early as possible" and also welcomed the resetting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), which will support the governance and utilisation of the CETA and drive forward the wider trade and investment partnership.