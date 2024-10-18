Fuel train derails in Sri Lanka after collision with elephants

Colombo, Oct 18 (PTI) A fuel train carrying at least 1 lakh litre of petrol derailed on Friday after colliding with a herd of elephants in eastern Sri Lanka.

The train, travelling from Colombo to the eastern town of Batticaloa, struck the herd, killing two elephants and severely injuring another.

“At around 3 am today, we saw a bunch of about 10 elephants on the track. We couldn’t do much other than applying the breaks," engine driver MW Jayalath told reporters.

He said the train derailed, and two petrol tanks carrying 50,000 litres each were thrown off, causing a spill.

The derailed train, which is blocking the track, is yet to be cleared, he added.

The track is located near an elephant corridor, according to wildlife officials. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS