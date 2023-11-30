Funds to compensate developing nations for climate impacts approved at COP28

Dubai, Nov 30 (PTI) The UN climate talks here opened with a bang with countries clinching an early deal on how to compensate developing and poor nations that bear the brunt of the climate crisis despite contributing little to it, a decision welcomed by climate activists with caution.

The agreement on the operationalisation of the Loss And Damage Fund on the first day of the annual climate negotiations, called COP28, sets the stage for ambitious decisions over the next 12 days.

At the COP27 in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh last year, rich countries agreed to establish a loss-and-damage fund. However, the decisions on funding allocation, beneficiaries and administration were referred to a committee.

Differences between countries were so stark that it necessitated additional meetings to resolve these issues.

A draft agreement was arrived at earlier this month and a revised agreement was released a day ago. It asked the developed countries to contribute to the fund but said other countries and private parties could also make contributions.

“What was promised in Sharm El-Sheikh has already been delivered in Dubai,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 president said and added: “The speed at which the world came together, to get this Fund operationalised within one year since Parties agreed to it in Sharm El-Sheikh is unprecedented.” This decisive action on Loss and Damage will enable the Parties to focus on the strongest possible response to the Global Stocktake (GST), the world’s report card on progress toward Paris Agreement goals.

“This Fund will support billions of people, lives, and livelihoods that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change,” Jaber said. “I want to thank my team for all their hard work to make this possible on day one of COP28. It proves the world can unite, can act, and can deliver.” “Over the next two weeks, this Presidency will work with Parties to now deliver the highest-ambition response to the GST.” COP of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is a platform where more than 190 countries hold discussions to reduce carbon emissions to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era as per the Paris Agreement of 2015. The text of the draft stated that developed countries are “invited” to make contributions and developing countries say the actual needs are closer to USD 400 billion per annum.

All developing countries are eligible to directly access resources from the Fund, with a minimum percentage allocation floor for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. Developing countries have called for 'direct access' for recipient countries and vulnerable communities.

This is despite disagreements between developing countries and developed countries over various issues such as the World Bank being the entity for the fund and mechanisms such as direct access.

Allocations will prioritise those most vulnerable to climate change but any climate-affected community or country is eligible, it said. The pledges made so far include USD 100 million each from the UAE and Germany, USD 40 million to the Fund and 20 million pounds for other funding arrangements for loss and damage from the UK, USD 17 million from the US and USD 10 million by Japan.

“Amid the historic decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund within a year of its establishment, addressing underlying concerns becomes critical. On one hand, rich countries have pushed for the World Bank to host this fund under the guise of ensuring a speedy response. Conversely, they have attempted to dilute their financial obligations and resisted defining a clear finance mobilisation scale," said Harjeet Singh, head of the global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

Ambassador Pa'olelei Luteru, chair of the AOSIS, representing the interests of 39 small island and low-lying coastal developing states at the international climate change negotiations, said the work is “far from over.” “After the gavel drops at COP28, we cannot rest until this fund is adequately financed and starts to actually alleviate the burden of vulnerable communities. Success starts when the international community can properly support the victims of this climate crisis, with efficient, direct access to the finance they urgently need,” he said.

Avinash Persaud, developing country negotiator and special climate envoy to Barbados, and PM Mottley, said this is a hard-fought historic agreement. “It shows recognition that climate loss and damage is not a distant risk but part of the lived reality of almost half of the world’s population and that money is needed to reconstruct and rehabilitate if we are not to let the climate crisis reverse decades of development in mere moments,” he said.

Ulka Kelkar, Director, Climate Change Programme, World Resources Institute (WRI) India, said developed countries need to pledge new and additional funds to the Loss & Damage Fund so that support can be provided to countries and communities where it is most urgently needed.

"This support should be in the form of grants rather than loans that risk further indebting these economies. It needs to go beyond commercial insurance provisions, which can fail in the face of recurring and widespread disasters," Kelkar added.