G20 momentum must continue for crime prevention, community safety: S African security expert

Johannesburg, Nov 23 (PTI) South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit must be translated into a continued effort to protect its own citizens against the rampant crime in the country, according to a security expert.

“South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 was not merely a diplomatic accomplishment; it was a national stress test. And we passed it with force," said Yaseen Theba, director of top security company Vision Tactical.

Vision Tactical is an Indian-origin led security company that was part of the security arrangements for the leaders and delegates from over 40 countries who attended the two-day Summit, ending on Sunday.

Theba said over the past days, as South Africa welcomed 45 world leaders and thousands of delegates, "we demonstrated something South Africans are far too often denied: efficient coordination, decisive action, and an uncompromising commitment to safety.” He called for that success to be translated into continued service delivery for South African citizens, who have been living with electricity cuts, potholed roads, unkempt public spaces, water supply interruptions and rampant crime amid commissions of inquiry uncovering widespread corruption at high levels in the country’s police and intelligence services.

“From the outside, the world saw a well-managed summit. But from the inside, from those of us in operations centres, on the ground, in the convoys and on the perimeters, we saw the truth: South Africa can deliver excellence when it chooses to," he said.

He emphasised that government law-enforcement agencies and private security operated as a single, coordinated ecosystem.

“During the summit, crime-prevention efforts weren’t theoretical. They were active, coordinated and effective. The proactive hotspot patrols, intelligence-driven deployments, fast-response capability around key routes, and real-time situational awareness through integrated operations centres demonstrated this," Theba added.

Highlighting how the G20 Summit had led to cleaner streets, better roads, restoring order and keeping people safe, Theba said this momentum should not be allowed to collapse.

“The G20 delivered a clear, practical blueprint for modern crime prevention. The only question now is whether we allow this momentum to collapse, or whether we insist on turning it into the everyday reality citizens deserve,” he said.

The G20 must become the national baseline, he added.