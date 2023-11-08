G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

Tokyo: Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel's right to self-defence and calling for "humanitarian pauses" to speed aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

In a statement, the nations sought to balance criticism of Hamas' attacks against Israel and a push for "urgent action" to help civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave in need of food, water, medical care and shelter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy emphasised that they "support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages."

There was also condemnation of "the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians," which the ministers said is "unacceptable, undermines security in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace."

As the diplomats met in downtown Tokyo, a UN agency said thousands of Palestinians are fleeing south on foot in Gaza with only what they can carry after running out of food and water in the north.

Israel said its troops were battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, which was home to about 650,000 people before the war and where the Israeli military says Hamas has its central command and a vast labyrinth of tunnels. (AP)