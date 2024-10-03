Gandhi believed non-violence was greatest force available to humanity, more powerful than any weapon: UN chief

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, peace and equality as he voiced deep concern over a world "bristling with violence" and conflicts raging from Ukraine to the Middle East.

“On the International Day of non-violence, we commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life: equality, respect, peace and justice,” Guterres said in his message for the day, commemorating Gandhi’s birthday on October 2.

Voicing concern that the world today is bristling with violence, Guterres said across the globe, conflicts are raging.

“From Ukraine to Sudan, the Middle East and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets,” he said.

The UN chief underscored that Gandhi believed non-violence was the greatest force available to humanity, more powerful than any weapon. He called on the international community to together build institutions to “support that noble vision.”

A special event was planned on Wednesday at the UN headquarters titled 'Gandhian Values and UN Charter', organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence.

During that event, Ivor Fung, Chef de Cabinet of the President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang, said that Gandhi's life stands as a powerful testament to the effectiveness of peaceful protests, inspiring people across the world, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Delivering a message on behalf of Yang, Fung said that leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr were deeply influenced by Gandhi's concept of ‘Satyagraha’.

“As the world endures a turbulent period with conflicts raging in Gaza, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Ukraine and elsewhere, the Mahatma’s message of peace resonates more strongly than ever,” he said.

Fung called on members of the international community to not only honour the values that Gandhi embodied but reaffirm “our commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

“Let us resolve to end conflict, halt violence, protect human rights and strive for a more just and equitable world. By doing so, we carry forward the legacy of Gandhi and the founders of the United Nations, shaping a future where peace and justice prevail.”

In his address, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that today when the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, the ideals of non-violence, dialogue and tolerance, promulgated by Gandhi continue to “guide our actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world." Earlier in the day, Harish paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the North Lawns of the United Nations.

He said the bust “stands as a reminder to humanity to follow his ideals in letter and spirit and to create a better and peaceful world, which is a fundamental objective of the United Nations.” Harish stressed that the story of India reflects Mahatma Gandhi's belief that strength comes from righteousness, not force; that power comes from truth, not might, and that victory comes from moral courage, not imposed submission.

Harish said that today's commemoration “helps us in reflecting on the life” of Gandhi and reaffirming the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence to secure a culture of peace, of tolerance and understanding around the world.

Addressing the special event, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mohan Pieris said that the present-day world is passing through a period of transition.

“Unimaginable changes have been witnessed these past years,” he said.

Pieris drew a comparison between the “highest values that have been prescribed for humanity by one of the greatest of humankind and an entity which has been created by we the people in a Charter with the intention to uphold the highest values of freedom for humankind in the hope of ensuring that we live in peace and in dignity.”

Pieris said that the UN Charter’s focus on the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the prevention of wars “mirrors Gandhi's lifelong commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and non-violent means.” He said that Gandhi’s principle of ‘Ahimsa’, non-violence in thought, word and action is foundational to his worldview.

Non-violence is a way of living in harmony with others.

"Now, when you contrast that with Article 1 of the UN Charter, it stresses the importance of maintaining international peace and security through peaceful means, mirroring, I say, Gandhi's advocacy for non-violent resolution.” Pieris highlighted that Gandhi's philosophy directly has a profound influence on the founding values of the United Nations, and has continued to inspire international movements.

He however noted that while Gandhian values align with the UN Charter, “some critics argue that the global system, including the United Nations, often prioritises Western political and economic interests which may conflict with Gandhian vision of decentralised power and economic independence.”

He said that as the UN continues its efforts towards global peace and justice, the principles of nonviolence, truth, and equality as espoused by Gandhi remain crucial in shaping a more just and sustainable future.

The UN observes the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the General Assembly resolution of June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".

The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".