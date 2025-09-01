Ganga Sonam wins singing reality show Nepal Idol 6

Kathmandu, Sep 1 (PTI) Ganga Sonam from Sindhupalchowk district beat four other participants to win the Nepal Idol season 6, which saw Sikkim's Babita Thapamagar winning the second spot.

In the grand finale on Sunday evening, Sonam received a cash prize of Rs. 2.5 million. Thapamagar was declared the first runner up. She received a cash prize of Rs. 1 million while the third prize went to Darshana Gandhari.

Ganga was a favourite among the viewers for her sweet voice since the beginning of the competition, which was organised by AP1 HD television.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, and Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Maharjan, distributed the awards along with cash prize and trophy to the winners.

"Nepal Idol is a home grown product from the country. After the commencement of this singing competition, other new competitions too have come up," remarked Minister Gurung.

Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang Golay also sent a congratulatory message to Babita for securing the position of first runner up in the singing competition. PTI SBP BK BK