Gaza conflict set to end soon

New Delhi: The latest two-year-old Israel-Hamas conflict appears close to ending, with the Palestinian militant group partially agreeing to accept President Donald Trump’s peace plan and saying it is ready to release 48 hostages.

It would be a major relief for over two million Gazans, who have faced regular bombardment and an immense humanitarian crisis that has led to starvation among children and the elderly.

Both Israel and Hamas appear keen to have the U.S. plan implemented immediately and in letter and spirit. Hamas has conveyed its willingness to accept the plan but expressed reservations on key points, including the future of Gaza and the rights of Palestinians.

Around 70,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli bombardment and air strikes, while Israel has also lost several hundred soldiers. The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing over 1,200 people, including security personnel, and kidnapping more than 300 Israelis.

After Trump set a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept the plan, the group conveyed its acceptance through mediators. Soon after receiving Hamas’s consent, President Trump called on Israel to immediately halt bombardment of Gaza.

Hamas said it is ready to hand over governance of Gaza to a Palestinian authority of independents (technocrats), based on national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic countries.