Gaza nearing truce agreement with Israel, final announcement and details awaited

New Delhi: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has announced that the group is on the verge of a "truce agreement" with Israel. While the specifics of the truce remain undisclosed, a Hamas official informed Al Jazeera that negotiations have primarily focused on the duration of the ceasefire, the delivery of aid to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

According to AFP, a potential deal might involve a five-day truce, including a ceasefire in ground fighting and restrictions on Israeli air operations over southern Gaza.

Palestinian militant groups could release 50-100 hostages, excluding soldiers, in exchange for 200 Palestinians, including women and children, being released from Israeli jails.

Media also reported quoting anonymous officials from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group have reportedly agreed to these terms. Issat el Reshiq, a Hamas official, stated that both sides would free women and children, with Qatar expected to announce the details of the agreement as the mediator.

US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about the potential deal at a Thanksgiving ceremony, crossing his fingers as he noted his belief that an agreement was close.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which helped facilitate previous deals, has been meeting Hamas leaders in Qatar - raising further hopes.

UNICEF is ready to act upon a Truce for Humanitarian Relief in Gaza. Toby Fricker, a representative from UNICEF, expressed the agency's openness to a truce agreement between Hamas and Israel that would facilitate the release of hostages.

In an interview with the BBC, Fricker stated, "If there's an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which Unicef and many others have been calling for, then yes, we need to bring in supplies as quickly as we can. Our goal is to deliver them to shelters and people in need throughout the Gaza Strip, where the demand is widespread."

Israeli Forces Surround Jabalia as Conflict Escalates in Gaza

Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza continues to intensify, with the Israeli military reporting the encirclement of the northern city of Jabalia and asserting readiness for the "next phase." Located to the north of Gaza City, Jabalia has been a focal point of intense fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released an update, stating that in the last 24 hours, they conducted attacks on 250 Hamas targets using fighter jets and remotely operated aircraft. The assaults included targeting three tunnel shafts in the Jabalia area, resulting in the deaths of numerous fighters.

Meanwhile, the director of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital, a key battleground, reported ongoing "intermittent shooting," with Israeli troops cordoning off the area. The IDF revealed that two soldiers lost their lives in the fighting in northern Gaza on Monday. The total toll of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers stood at least 383 in the past six weeks, primarily during the attacks on October 7.

Recent reports from Palestinian news outlets highlight casualties from Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Wafa news agency reported 17 casualties, while the Palestinian Information Center cited 15, with a significant number still believed to be under the rubble.

Gaza's health ministry says that 13,300 people have been killed in Israel's campaign. The conflict erupted when Israel initiated attacks on Gaza after Hamas fighters crossed the border on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and over 200 individuals being taken hostage.