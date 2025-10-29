Gen Z demand action against corrupt officials, good governance during meeting with PM Karki

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (PTI) The Gen Z group representatives on Wednesday urged Nepal’s interim government of Sushila Karki to take action against corrupt officials and ensure good governance with the agenda of holding the general election.

Karki had called a tripartite discussion among the government representatives, political parties and the Gen Z representatives at the prime minister’s residence at Baluwatar in Kathmandu.

The discussion mainly focused on the general election slated for March 5, corruption and good governance and taking action against those responsible for the loss of lives and property during the Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9.

“The parliamentary election is needed and should be conducted on time but we can’t go along only with stressing on election. The main demand of our movement is good governance and action against corrupt officials,” the Gen Z representatives are quoted as saying.

“The country belongs to us. It is for us to build and develop it. No one will make it. Only one dialogue is never sufficient, it should be held time and again. We have started it today,” Karki said during the meeting.

Nepali Congress spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat, CPN-UML leader Mahesh Bartaula, Narayankaji Shrestha and Swornim Wagley from Rastriya Swotantra Party, Rajendra Gurung from Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Prakash Jwala from CPN-Unified Socialist participated in the meeting.

There were around 15 Gen Z representatives, including Miraz Dhungana, Rrakshya Bam, Monika Niraula, Sagar Dhaka, Gems Karki, Samana Lawati and Rehan Raj Dangol.

During the meeting, all the political parties except CPN-UML said that there is no option other than going for fresh election, according to one of the participants.

However, the UML demanded reinstatement of the House of Representatives at the meeting. PTI SBP GSP GSP