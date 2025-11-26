Gen Z youths clash with ousted PM Oli's party cadres

Kathmandu, Nov 26 (PTI) Gen Z youths on Wednesday clashed with CPN-UML cadres in western Nepal during a protest against a politburo member of the ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli's party, police said.

Gen Z youths were protesting against Mahesh Basnet, who had travelled to Dhangadhi in Kailali district to participate in a programme organised by CPN-UML's youth wing.

Police said several Gen Z protesters were injured in the confrontation between youths and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) cadres.

Tension flared soon after Basnet arrived at the Dhangadhi airport, where demonstrators shouted slogans such as “Go back Oli’s men” and “Take action against the murderer.” Police intervened to bring the situation under control.

This is the latest in a series of protests targeting CPN-UML leaders. On Tuesday, Gen Z youths demonstrated in Biratnagar in Morang district, while a similar protest was held in Simara of Bara district on November 19, where Basnet was scheduled to land.

Authorities had imposed a two-day curfew in parts of Bara after protesters surrounded the Simara airport to block the landing of a Buddha Air flight carrying Basnet.

The airline cancelled the flight from Kathmandu, citing security concerns.

Youths have intensified protests against the Oli-led CPN-UML across the country, holding the former prime minister responsible for the deaths of at least 22 people during the September 8 Gen Z protests. PTI SBP SCY SCY