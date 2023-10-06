Georgia Senator Ossoff pledges to work towards deepening India-US ties

Washington, Oct 6 (PTI) US Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff has pledged to work towards deepening and strengthening ties between India and the US.

“I'm going to continue working to deepen economic and cultural relations, research, cooperation and security coordination between the United States and India,” Ossoff said in his address to the Annual Congressional Tea to celebrate India-US Friendship organised by the National Federation of Indian American Associations (NFIA).

Ossoff, the Democratic Senator, was felicitated by the NFIA for his role in India-US relations.

“I know how important the US-India relationship is to so many in the Indian American community and in the Indian diaspora in Georgia,” he said at the event held at the US Capitol.

The senator said his objective is to be the most visible and effective representative that Georgia's Indian-American community has ever had.

“My team and I are here to help and support you, your families, your businesses, whenever and however we can. We're highly accessible and responsive. It's an honour and a privilege to represent Georgia's Indian American community,” he said.

“I had the pleasure of leading a delegation to India last year and hosted many of you and many leaders here in the US Senate when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came and delivered a session of Congress with extraordinary turnout from Georgia Indian-American leaders coming here to watch on the occasion of his speech,” Ossoff said.

NFIA president Raj Razdan said this Congressional Tea is an opportunity for the community to come together, engage in thoughtful discussions, and explore important topics that concern them and the United States. PTI LKJ NB NB