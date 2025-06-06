Germany stands with India in fight against terrorism: Armin Laschet

Berlin, Jun 6 (PTI) Germany stands with India in the fight against terrorism, a top German official on Friday told a multi-party Indian delegation, which conveyed India's unwavering united stand for zero-tolerance for terrorism and outlined its resolve to not give in to nuclear blackmail.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Parliament 'Bundestag', Armin Laschet, and lawmakers Ralph Brinkhaus and Hubertus Heil here.

"Grateful for today’s exchange with the Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation. Germany and India share a trusted partnership, especially on global security. We also discussed the brutal 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam. I’m deeply shocked. Germany stands with India in the fight against terrorism," Laschet said.

"Now it’s vital the ceasefire holds and dialogue continues. Peace serves us all," he said in a post on X.

The delegation "conveyed India's unwavering united stand for Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and outlined its resolve to not give in to nuclear blackmail. Leaders noted momentum in India-German Strategic Partnership and joint role in ensuring global Peace and Security," the Embassy of India in Berlin said in a post on X.

The Indian team also held a productive interaction with Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the German Parliament, and deeply appreciated Berlin's strong and unequivocal support for India's principled stand against terrorism.

"They conveyed India’s firm response to Pahalgam terror attack and briefed about #OperationSindoor, reiterating the country’s zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the India mission said.

The delegation arrived here on Thursday from Belgium to convey India's stance.

India's Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte welcomed the delegation and briefed its members on India-Germany ties, with a focus on expanding strategic partnership and growing cooperation in trade and investment, defence, S&T and mobility.

The delegation includes MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai and former minister of state M J Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NSA ZH ZH