'Global Harmony' returns with week-long celebration of Indian culture in Riyadh

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media has returned with the second edition of its 'Global Harmony' initiative, presenting a week-long celebration of Indian culture to mark the start of 'India Week' under the ongoing Riyadh season festivities.

Held at Riyadh's Suwaidi Park in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the event, which began on Sunday, features a diverse array of cultural and entertainment showcases highlighting India's rich heritage through music, dance, cuisine, art, and handicrafts.

Part of Saudi Arabia's Quality-of-Life Program under Vision 2030, the initiative seeks to honour the Kingdom's multi-cultural community and recognise the valuable contributions of its residents to the nation's social and cultural landscape.

"Building on the success of the last edition in 2024, this year's celebration promises to be an even bigger showcase of Indian music, dance, cuisine, and handicraft. It is an excellent effort to strengthen people-to-people ties and reaffirm the close historical bonds between India and Saudi Arabia," India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said in a statement.

Several Indian artists and cultural personalities are expected to participate and highlight the shared cultural bridge between the two nations.

The Global Harmony initiative will extend beyond India Week to celebrate 14 different cultures represented by residents in the Kingdom, including those from the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Uganda and Ethiopia.

The program will feature concerts, family-oriented cultural experiences, traditional cuisines, and handmade crafts. PTI MG MG MG