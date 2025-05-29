Global leaders, ambassadors call for united efforts to counter terrorism in meetings with all-party Indian delegations

Jakarta/Riyadh/Freetown, May 29 (PTI) All party delegations Thursday met global leaders and nearly two dozen ambassadors who strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and echoed the urgent need for united global efforts to counter this menace.

In an extraordinary gesture, the Sierra Leone Parliament on Thursday observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in the presence of an all-party Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

The delegation met Sierra Leone's Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi and briefed him about India's strategic restraints in its counter terrorism operations and reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism.

The visit of the delegation reflects India's resolute commitment to countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and underscores its broader effort to engage the international community to ensure regional and global peace and stability, the Indian High Commission in Freetown said in a post on X.

In Jakarta, the delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha Thursday interacted with ambassadors of 20 friendly countries who strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and echoed the urgent need for united global efforts to counter this menace.

The delegation also met the leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN) who expressed condolences to the victims of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam and conveyed that they stand with India and categorically stated that “religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism.” The delegation "urged support of the diplomatic community for bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice, recalling the UNSC Statement of 25 April 2025, which underlines the need for concerted diplomatic action against terrorism and its sponsors,” the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.

The Indian team also held an insightful interaction with scholars and researchers from Indonesia-based think tanks and academia and conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

"Responding to a query on endgame on this issue, the delegation categorically conveyed that total relinquishment of terror activities by Pakistan, dismantling of terror infrastructure within Pakistan and the vacation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) was the ultimate endgame,” the statement added.

In Pretoria, the Indian delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule met leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), a part of the ruling coalition.

ANC leaders led by Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula "expressed solidarity with India and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the India High Commission in Pretoria said in a post on X.

Taking to X, Mbalula said the meeting underscored the importance of global unity in confronting terrorism and promoting peace and security.

"The ANC reaffirmed its commitment to standing in solidarity with the people of India during this difficult time, emphasising that terrorism must be condemned in all its forms, wherever it occurs," he said.

The delegation earlier held several interactions with South African interlocutors in Cape Town. It also met South African parliamentarians and underscored India's zero-tolerance for terrorism and new normal approach against the global menace.

The delegation also engaged with Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, and conveyed India's counter-terrorism stance, characterised by prompt and resolute action that holds both terrorists and their enablers equally responsible.

In Riyadh, the Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda Thursday visited the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and think tank Gulf Research Centre to share strong concerns about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Panda shared a post on X that the Indian team had a “meaningful exchange with university President Dr Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, discussing India’s firm zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism and shared opportunities in security education and research.” "The Indian delegation shared with @Gulf_Research, India's resolve & approach towards terrorism with zero tolerance policy & the new normal in light of #OpSindoor. The discussions also focused on strong India-Saudi partnership across all domains including security & defence cooperation," the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in a post on X.

In Panama City, the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos on Wednesday.

"The President graciously expressed his understanding and support for India’s fight against terrorism," Tharoor said in a post on X.

The president noted "India’s security concerns and was absolutely clear that terrorism has no place in today's world while supporting India's stand," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, one of the delegation members, said on X.

The delegation also met Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, Vice-Minister Carlos Hoyos and several of their colleagues.

"The message from Panama Government is loud and clear: Zero Tolerance For Terrorism," the Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica said in a post on X.

In Rome, the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met senior Italian officials to reaffirm India’s "zero-tolerance" stance on terrorism and New Delhi's resolve to combat all forms of terror.

The all-party, which arrived in Rome on Tuesday, left for Denmark on the conclusion of a substantive program. The delegation conveyed unequivocally India's firm stance and national resolve about zero-tolerance for terrorism, including those who aid and abet terrorists, the Indian Embassy in Rome said in a post on X.

"The Indian delegation voiced India’s resolute stance on combating terrorism and zero tolerance to all forms of terror," it said.

During meeting with the delegation, Italy’s Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi "reiterated commitment for the India-Italy strategic partnership and for countering terrorism," the embassy said.

The group also met the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Commission and its president, Senator Giulio Tremonti, who "appreciated" the outreach and spoke about the "shared positions on terrorism".

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. India responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. PTI GRS/SCY/NPK ZH ZH