Global leaders, neighbours extend greetings to India on 79th Independence Day

Washington/Moscow, Aug 15 (PTI ) Global leaders and neighbours extended greetings to India on the 79th Independence Day on Friday while reaffirming strong bilateral ties with the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India's "well-deserved authority" in global affairs, in his Independence Day messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin also underlined Russia's commitment to strengthening the "special privileged strategic partnership" between the two nations.

"We value our relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India," Putin said.

The Russian president exuded confidence that through joint efforts, Russia and India will continue to comprehensively increase constructive bilateral cooperation in various areas.

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted India on the occasion while recalling Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February.

“Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day! I fondly recall welcoming my friend Narendra Modi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond,” Macron posted on social media on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated "dear friend" Narendra Modi and the people of India on the Independence Day.

"Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead," the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on social media.

On behalf of the United States,Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India.

India and the United States, “working together”, will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both countries, Rubio said in a statement, describing the “historic relationship” between New Delhi and Washington as “consequential and far-reaching.” Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, while extending greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, said that “India has always been a trusted development partner of the Maldives.” “I deeply appreciate the increase in high-level exchanges and people-to-people contact between our countries, which underscores the strong cooperation we have built,” Muizzu posted on social media on Friday.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong greeted Indian-Australian communities and people of India on the occasion.

“As we celebrate five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our relationship is stronger and more consequential than ever,” Wong posted on social media on Friday.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it remains committed to strengthening “comprehensive partnership” with India while extending “warm greetings” on Independence Day.

“We remain committed to strengthening our comprehensive partnership for the benefit of our peoples and promoting global peace, security, and prosperity,” it posted on social media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran while extending "warm congratulations" to India said that Tehran is "determined to promote bilateral relations & cooperation" between the two countries.

"We are determined to promote bilateral relations & cooperation in all areas that the two countries deem beneficial to our nations based on mutual respect and our common interests," the Iranian Foreign Ministry posted on X. Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath extended his wishes to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

"Warmest felicitations to the Hon. Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar and to the Government and people of #India on your 79th Independence Day. May the enduring friendship between our nations continue to inspire peace, prosperity, and mutual respect," Herath posted on social media.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore while congratulating India underscored the strength of bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Congratulations to India on your 79th Independence Day. Our meeting earlier this week underscored the strength of our ties. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties,” Balakrishnan posted on social media.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said that Nepal deeply values its longstanding and enduring partnership with India while wishing her Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

"On this Independence Day, we wish the people of India continued prosperity, unity, and harmony. May India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world," Deuba posted on social media on Friday.