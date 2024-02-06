Global leaders wish King Charles III speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis

London, Feb 6 (PTI) Leaders of several countries have wished King Charles III a "speedy recovery" after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

While the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment and remains “wholly positive”.

After the news about the monarch's health was out, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished King Charles a "speedy recovery".

The prime minister led global well-wishes to the King, posting on social media platform X, "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery".

"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," he said.

The King has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Former prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Sir Tony Blair posted similar messages, with Johnson saying: "The whole country will be rooting for the King today." Across the Atlantic, US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles and planned to call him later.

The US president told reporters: "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.

"I'll be talking to him, God willing," he said.

US former president Donald Trump called the King a "wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency".

Writing on his Truth Social platform in all capital letters, he added: "We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

"We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery".

In the UK, messages poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders of all the main parties wishing the King a full recovery.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. " PTI HSR RUP RUP