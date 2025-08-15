Global partners, neighbours extend greetings to India on 79th Independence Day

Washington/Singapore, Aug 15 (PTI ) India’s neighbours and global partners extended greetings to New Delhi on the 79th Independence Day on Friday while reaffirming strong bilateral ties with India.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, while extending greetings to President Droupadi Murmu,, said that “India has always been a trusted development partner of the Maldives.” “I deeply appreciate the increase in high-level exchanges and people-to-people contact between our countries, which underscores the strong cooperation we have built,” Muizzu posted on social media on Friday.

On behalf of the United States,Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day on Friday.

India and the United States, “working together”, will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both countries, Rubio said in a statement, describing the “historic relationship” between New Delhi and Washington as “consequential and far-reaching.” Rubio said the two countries are united by “our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region” and the partnership between India and the US spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, also congratulated India on Independence Day, underscoring the strength of bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Congratulations to India on your 79th Independence Day. Our meeting earlier this week underscored the strength of our ties. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties,” Balakrishnan posted on social media.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba wished her Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on Independence Day, saying that Nepal deeply values its longstanding and enduring partnership with India.

"On this Independence Day, we wish the people of India continued prosperity, unity, and harmony. May India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world," Deuba posted on social media on Friday.