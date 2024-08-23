Global Schools Group’s’ Nanyang campus ranked best IB school in Singapore

Singapore, Aug 23 (PTI) The One World International School’s Nanyang Campus in Singapore, a part of the Indian-origin Global Schools Group, has been ranked as the Best International Baccalaureate (IB) school and the best school for the IB Diploma Programme in the city-state this week.

The One World International School (OWIS) campus also ranked among the top three as the best British school in Singapore, and among the top 4 in the best school in Singapore categories, according to findings by WhichSchoolAdvisor.com, rounding off the achievements which are updated every week.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised for all the hard work and dedication put in by our fantastic team of educators and teachers,” said Atul Temurnikar, chairman and co-founder of Global Schools Group of which OWIS is a part.

“We thank our parent community for their faith in us, and for voting us to the top,” he said, adding it is a reflection of the school’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence based on the values of kindness.

The rankings were determined through detailed parent surveys that assess a range of factors including school satisfaction, academic performance, value for money, recommendation likelihood and overall sense of belonging.

“Our inclusion in the list of the Best IB Schools in Singapore is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier education and support for our students,” said James Sweeney, head of OWIS Nanyang.

"We are grateful to our parents for their invaluable feedback and continued support." One World International School, which has two campuses in Singapore, two in Bengaluru, two in Japan and one in Riyadh, is among the top IB schools in the city-state. Global Schools Group, has 26 schools in India.