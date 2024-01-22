Global South is about a 'mindset, a solidarity and a self-reliance', says Jaishankar

Lagos (Nigeria), Jan 22 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Global South is about a "mindset, a solidarity and a self-reliance".

Addressing the Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs (NIIA) here on India and the Global South, he said the global agenda today is on promoting rebalancing and multipolarity, thereby restoring the world to its natural diversity.

"Contemporary challenges emanate from old forms of domination as well as new economic concentration...Global South is about a mindset, a solidarity and a self-reliance," Jaishankar said.

The transformation over the last decade, the minister said, has "enabled India to be an example, a partner and a contributor".

Jaishankar arrived in Nigeria in the concluding leg of his two-nation tour to Uganda and Nigeria.

He arrived in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday after attending the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda. PTI SCY SCY SCY