Global tech companies, start-ups showcase breakthrough innovations in AI, robotics at CES 2026

Las Vegas, Jan 6 (PTI) Breakthrough innovations in AI, robotics, mobility and health tech changing how humans live, work and connect will take centre-stage as top global companies and start-ups gather here for the world's largest technology event.

CES 2026, the world’s most powerful technology event produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will kickstart Tuesday and run through January 9.

The event will bring together global companies, startups, industry executives and government leaders to “experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges." Vice President and Show Director, CES John Kelley told a group of reporters from around the world here that CES is a platform “where innovation doesn't just get announced, it gets tested, debated, challenged, discussed and advanced. It's where startups meet with global brands, where policy meets possibility.” Kelley said CES 2026 will showcase “breakthroughs that change how we live, work, move and connect.” Consumer Technology Association Executive Chair and CEO Gary Shapiro said the CES week “is about ideas becoming real.” “CES 2026 is where innovators show up – to connect, forge partnerships, and do business on a global scale...This is an exciting time for innovation and CES 2026 will have the latest tech in AI, robotics, digital health, mobility, enterprise, energy, immersive entertainment, accessibility, and more.” CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio said that this year’s edition of CES is all about momentum across industries and across borders.

The biggest names in technology such as global brands AMD, BMW, John Deere, Lenovo, LG, Qualcomm, Samsung as well as start-ups from around the world will be showcasing their cutting-edge technology and solutions.

Thousands of innovators and companies will highlight their product offerings across “artificial intelligence, robotics, health and immersive entertainment, mobility and manufacturing, enterprise and energy and so many other amazing categories of tech,” she said, adding that "we see AI transform every industry." “And this year, you'll see companies are not just showcasing products, but they're also demonstrating how technology is solving real world challenges,” Fabrizio said.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA’s members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs, CTA said in a statement. CTA has also launched a partnership programme with investors to help connect investors to startups at CES this year.

Responding to a question on current geo-political tensions around the world, including between China and the US as well as tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Shapiro said tariffs are not good for world trade or for relations between companies.

“We've advocated against them with our government, including at the Supreme Court of the United States,” he said.

Shapiro voiced appreciation over President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking to each other and “lowering the temperature in tariffs.” The US and China are two of the largest, most important economies in the world, he said adding that it is important for the rest of the world and for the two countries “that we get along.” The US Consumer Technology Industry Forecast report by CTA said that as tariff pressures and economic uncertainty impact the business landscape, the industry is projected to reach $565 billion in revenue in 2026, growing 3.7% year over year, it said.

The outlook underscores the industry’s resilience at a pivotal moment, as companies navigate economic challenges, shifting supply chains, and growing pressure on consumer spending, it said.

Shapiro said that “even as tariffs and broader economic pressures intensify, Americans continue to invest in technology that improves productivity, connectivity, and quality of life. But the impact of economic uncertainty is becoming more visible as companies move through pre-tariff inventories and face tougher cost decisions heading into 2026.” With companies and start-ups from Europe, Asia and other regions of the world attending and showcasing their products at the technology tradeshow, Shapiro said “we're very pleased with the international nature of the show. It's extremely important to the success of innovation and for humanity that the world cooperates on innovation.” PTI YAS AMS