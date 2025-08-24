Global terrorism and peace in spotlight at India Day event in South Africa

Johannesburg, Aug 23 (PTI) India’s determined fight to tackle global terrorism, alongside calls for peace, were under the spotlight as the India Club hosted its 16th annual India Day in Johannesburg on Saturday.

India Club is an association of Indian expatriates formed 16 years ago to host events to promote their motherland, the main one being the India Day event hosted in August, the month in which India’s Independence Day is celebrated on August 15.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the free all-day event at which expatriates from most states of India presented cultural events, while Indian companies represented in South Africa exhibited their products at a range of stalls.

At the entrance to the grounds in the heart of South Africa’s commercial hub of Sandton, an exhibition highlighting global terror showed how the world has been under attack by terrorists for decades now, not just in India but across the globe. The exhibition included a timeline of attacks at various places in the world, including those in India, ending with the recent attack in Pahalgam, titled ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism’.

High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar urged all visitors to take note of it.

“You must all go and see this exhibition. It will remind you of the terrorist attacks that have taken place in India and throughout the world and how it has disturbed and affected our families and our lives,” Kumar said as he recalled the Pahalgam attack, calling it an attack on the unity of India.

“The terrorists singled out a single religion and killed 26 people on that day. We have responded in a very strong manner. Operation Sindoor, which is continuing in a way, is the resolute response of India to this terrorism. We have said that terror and talks cannot go together; terror and trade cannot go together; and blood and water cannot flow together,” Kumar shared.

“This is the new normal. We will not differentiate between terrorists, their handlers and the state backing them and we will respond each time there is this attack,” the diplomat added.

Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh, OBE, from the UK, made an impassioned plea for everyone to work towards peace and reconciliation.

“Because of Nelson Mandela, who was my hero, I have created a Peace Charter for forgiveness and reconciliation. If we want peace, we have to reconcile; and for reconciling we have to forgive.

“I have come to South Africa to sensitise people of the need for peace – peace in our hearts; peace in our families; peace in the society; peace nationally, internationally and globally,” Singh said as he commended the India Club for hosting India Day as a major effort towards such peace and reconciliation through unity. PTI FH MNK MNK