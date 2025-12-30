Global tributes pour in for Bangladesh ex-PM Zia; leaders recall her political legacy

Dhaka/Beijing, Dec 30 (PTI) Countries across the globe, including the US, China, and India, on Tuesday recalled Khaleda Zia's decades-long role in shaping Bangladesh's politics as they expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former prime minister.

Zia, the longtime chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Zia's death, saying that as the first woman premier of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of the country, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.

Modi also recalled his “warm meeting" with her in Dhaka in 2015.

"We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,” he said.

In a condolence message, Chinese Premier Li Qiang described Zia as a veteran politician and an "old friend" of the Chinese people who played an important role in advancing relations between Bangladesh and China during her tenure as prime minister.

In a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during her tenure as prime minister, Zia actively advanced bilateral ties establishing a long-term, friendly, equal, and mutually beneficial comprehensive cooperative partnership.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said Zia was a steadfast champion of freedom and a key figure in her country's political history.

Yao said Zia "embodied the democratic aspirations" of the Bangladeshi people and inspired the nation through her resilience, courage and leadership.

He said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) would continue to maintain its longstanding and friendly relations with the BNP under the leadership of Zia's son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

In a social media post, the US Embassy in Dhaka said Zia played a significant role in shaping the modern history of Bangladesh and her leadership has made a significant contribution to the development and progress of the country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Zia, describing her as a leader whose lifelong service to Bangladesh left a "lasting legacy".

“Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari in a social media post said Zia's leadership and services will be remembered with respect.

In a statement, the German Embassy in Dhaka said Zia played a significant role in shaping Bangladesh's political landscape over the course of her long public career.

Germany recalled its engagement with her over the decades, including her meeting with former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer during his visit to Dhaka in 2004 and with former German President Christian Wulff during his state visit in 2011.

She also held several other high-level meetings with senior German representatives over the years, the statement said.

The United Nations in a condolence message expressed deep condolences over the death of Zia, extending sympathy to her family and reaffirming solidarity with Bangladesh.

In a condolence message, the British High Commission in Dhaka extended its heartfelt condolences to Zia's family, friends and the people of Bangladesh "at this very sad time".

The European Union (EU) also expressed condolences over the death of the former prime minister, extending sympathy to the people of Bangladesh.