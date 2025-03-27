'Go back to your country': US Rep to UK journalist who questions her about Signal chat

New York, Mar 27 (PTI) A pro-Donald Trump Congresswoman asked a British reporter to "go back to your country" when she was questioned about a leaked Signal group chat of senior US officials about a planned military strike on Yemen.

A video posted on the internet showed Republican representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene clashing with a British journalist during a press conference on Wednesday.

The journalist from UK's Sky News television channel attempted to ask Greene about the Signal chat leak controversy when the politician cut her off, demanding to know where she was from, according to US media reports.

When the journalist replied that she was from the United Kingdom, Greene launched a scathing attack and said, "We don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?" She continued and said, "You should care about your own borders... do you care about people from your country, what about all the women who are raped by migrants?" "You're done...I don't care about your fake news," she said, before proceeding to find an American journalist and urging him to ask questions instead. He however asked her to answer the British journalist's question, to which Greene said she wasn't answering the question because "I don't care about her network, and if you would like to ask, I can answer." The Signal controversy refers to top US security officials discussing sensitive attack plans over a group chat on Signal-- a publicly available messaging app-- to which a journalist was mistakenly added.

President Donald Trump downplayed the leak, asserting that the chat leaked was "not classified".

The Atlantic, whose Editor-in-chief Jeffery Goldberg was added to the chat, has released the entire chat showing the exact timings of launches provided by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. GRS GRS