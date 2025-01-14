Gold deposits worth PKR 700 bn discovered in Pakistan's Punjab, claims govt

Lahore, Jan 14 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab government on Tuesday claimed that they had discovered "massive gold deposits" worth over PKR 700 billion in the province.

"We have discovered 2.8 million tola gold in the Attock district of Punjab," Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani told reporters here.

He said the Geological Survey of Pakistan launched a study on the gold deposits in Attock last year and discovered a huge quantity of gold there.

"The worth of gold deposits is PKR 600-700 bn in the international market," the minister claimed.

He said the government has immediately formed rules for auctioning the gold reserves, and the process will begin in a month.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan conducted sampling in 127 sites in Attock in this regard. PTI MZ GRS GRS