Gopal Baglay relinquishes charge as High Commissioner to Sri Lanka as term ends

Colombo, Dec 16 (PTI) Gopal Baglay has relinquished charge as India's envoy to Sri Lanka after his term ended and is set to be replaced by the incoming High Commissioner Santosh Jha, an official release said here on Saturday.

Baglay relinquished charge on Friday and has been named as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia, the Indian High Commission here said in a press release.

His replacement, Jha, who is a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.

Baglay, who assumed charge in Sri Lanka in May 2020, saw through several unmatched milestones in the bilateral partnership, according to the press release.

“He was instrumental in realising several crowning achievements in India-Sri Lanka ties,” it said.

Among the key highlights of his term was the multi-pronged Indian assistance worth USD 4 billion in response to the economic challenges in Sri Lanka in 2022.

"Signing of Modalities Agreement for the possession, development and use of Trincomalee Tank Farms and Joint Venture between CPC & LIOC in January 2022 also deserve a special mention," the release said.

Under his watch, India supplied over 25 tonnes of medicines, Made in India Covid vaccine, Rapid Antigen Test kits, and Liquid Medical Oxygen, to Sri Lanka to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, Indian Naval and Air Force assets were deployed specially for expediting humanitarian supplies to the island nation during this period, according to the release.

Various dimensions of connectivity also deepened, such as the resumption of Chennai-Jaffna flights and the recommencement of ferry services, according to the press release.

India also emerged to be the largest trading partner of Sri Lanka during Baglay's tenure.

Baglay's replacement, Jha, in a career spanning more than 30 years, has served in diverse capacities in several countries and New Delhi, including as a Counsellor in the High Commission of India, Colombo, during 2007-2010.

Jha has served in missions in Moscow, Vladivostok, New York and Colombo, and also at the Ministry of External Affairs.

He has also served as India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington, according to a statement by the external affairs ministry in New Delhi.