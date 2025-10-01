Governments, universities and non-profits must work together to safeguard Canada’s lakes and rivers

Calgary (Canada), Oct 1 (The Conversation) Recent reports of proposed federal government spending cuts to water monitoring and research strike a particularly ominous note for Canada’s Prairies.

The government is considering significant reductions to programmes, specifically within the Canada Water Agency, that could severely impact the science and research capabilities of federal government scientists.

The federal government has a history of successfully applying water research in the Prairies through programmes like the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration, the Watershed Evaluation of Beneficial Management Practices and the National Freshwater Science Agenda led by the Canada Water Agency.

However, federally led research initiatives may be at risk if funding is cut. This fiscal uncertainty comes at a particularly challenging time.

Semi-arid regions in Western Canada, such as the Prairies, are already facing changing mountain seasonal snowpack and ice conditions, increasing droughts and floods, and shifting growing seasons.

Uncertainties related to water availability and quality affect the livelihoods of many as well as the sustainability of ecosystems. They can also impact the agriculture industry that contributes more than USD 3 billion annually to Alberta’s GDP alone.

While sustained federal investment remains crucial, the path forward requires a nimbler, collaborative and applied research model. Universities, research and advocacy organisations and non-profit groups should work co-operatively and strategically to leverage their respective expertise and resources.

The Prairie reality: drought and deluge The hydroclimatic conditions in the Prairies have always been about extremes, and this variability is likely to increase with climate change.

Though a wet spring and early summer have helped address previous long-term drought conditions in southern Alberta, northern areas in the province such as Greenview and Grand Prairie have had to grapple with drought conditions.

This paradox of scarcity and surplus creates a massive management challenge. How do provinces store enough water from a brief, intense spring melt to last through a long, dry summer? How do farmers adapt their practices to this increased variability? Are the existing forecast models adequate to make informed decisions? Answering these questions requires consistent, credible data and innovative research that could potentially be at risk with the proposed funding cuts. Without relevant and timely data, water managers, researchers and agricultural producers are flying blind.

In Alberta, the government has undertaken initiatives and investments such as large-scale irrigation expansion projects and broader community engagement to better prepare the province for future water availability risks. These initiatives rely on foundational work done under a suite of funding programmes.

Diversifying research support Facing the dual challenge of diminishing funding and increasing climate risks, the Prairies must build a more resilient research ecosystem by diversifying funding and expertise across three interconnected pillars.

Prairie universities are powerhouses of fundamental and policy-relevant research. Initiatives include the United Nations University Hub at the University of Calgary, the University of Saskatchewan’s Global Institute for Water Security and the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems Initiative at the University of Lethbridge.

These university-led initiatives play a key role in developing the scientific understanding to mitigate and adapt to a changing climate and develop new technologies and science-informed solutions.

Considering fiscal uncertainty, these institutions must increasingly pursue targeted, policy-driven, partnered research initiatives with governments and agricultural stakeholders, creating a more stable funding foundation for essential work that federal programmes alone may no longer support.

Collaboration with universities can significantly leverage research funding and expertise while also helping bridge the prevalent gap between scientific research and policymaking.

Organisations like Results Driven Agricultural Research and farmer-led research and advocacy groups enable on-the-ground testing of lab-generated solutions. Their strength lies in working directly with farmers.

They also are nimble and adaptive, enabling them to respond to emerging priorities and identify emerging policy and research opportunities. This sector is critical for testing, evaluation and adoption.

Alberta Innovates operates on a similar mandate: to strengthen the pipeline from university labs to applied research hubs and ensure innovations make it to the field.

Organisations like Alberta’s Watershed Planning and Advisory Councils and farming Smarter Association are also critical to this three-pronged approach.

They engage directly with landowners, facilitate stewardship programmes, undertake local water quality monitoring and act as trusted brokers between competing water users. Their grassroots nature makes them ideal partners for universities and governments seeking to apply research where it matters most.

The way forward Relying on any single source of research funding for a resource as critical as water is a strategic vulnerability. By fostering a diversified and integrated model that leverages the distinct strengths of academia, applied agriculture and community stewardship, the Prairie provinces can build research resiliency.

By building a collaborative research network focused on the semi-arid regions of Western Canada, there is an opportunity to continue pursuing applied research objectives that answer emerging policy and management concerns.

This approach won't replace the need for strong federal leadership and investment. But it can create a robust network capable of weathering fiscal and climatic storms. The Prairies must come together to protect our most critical resource — the water that defines our landscape, economy and future.