Govt committed to holding March 5 election in free and fair manner: Nepal PM Karki

Kathmandu, Oct 22 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Wednesday said that her interim government is committed to holding the March 5 general election in a free and fair manner.

"We are responsible for addressing the legitimate voices of Gen Z in line with the Constitution. The government will create an environment where Nepalis can vote without fear, strengthening democracy, advancing prosperity, and safeguarding citizens’ rights," she said while speaking at an event in Madhyapur Thimi, Bhaktapur.

Her comments came a day after she met with representatives of major political parties for the first time since the formation of the caretaker government last month and discussed preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar was attended by prominent leaders of several political parties of the dissolved House of Representatives.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister last month after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel said that the interaction with leaders of political parties on Tuesday created a conducive atmosphere for the forthcoming general elections.

During the five-hour-long meeting, the political leaders urged the government to create a conducive environment for elections.

Karki reiterated the government's stance on holding the election on the stipulated time.

"It was a very positive discussion with the political parties. Most of them were positive towards the election that encouraged the government to forward activities," Kharel told reporters late Tuesday night.

"All the representatives of political parties and cabinet members presented themselves with utmost responsibility to help in building an atmosphere for elections," said Kharel.

“It was a serious and thorough discussion for conducting elections, checking corruption, as well as ensuring security for the upcoming polls. The political parties were informed of the government's preparation for the election,” he said.

The government sought cooperation from all the political parties in conducting free and fair elections.

Nepal's top electoral body has already announced March 5, 2026, as the date for the House of Representatives election.

Those present from the government side included PM Karki, Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Agriculture Minister Madan Pariyar, and Minister for Communications & Information Technology Jagadish Kharel.

Gagan Kumar Thapa and Prakash Sharan Mahat from the Nepali Congress; Shankar Pokharel and Pradip Gyawali from the CPN UML; Barsha Man Pun and Pampha Bhusal from the CPN (Maoist Centre); Swarnim Wagle and Sobhita Gautam from the Rastriya Swatantra Party; Rajendra Pandey and Prakash Jwala from the CPN (Unified Socialist); Rajendra Gurung and Mohan Shrestha from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party; Upendra Yadav and Prakash Adhikari from the Janata Samajbadi Party, among others, attended the meeting.

Separately, representatives of those injured in the youth-led Gen Z movement last month met Karki and advised the government to take firm action against the corrupt politicians.

The 18-member delegation of the injured, led by Rupin Khadka, demanded that the government born out of revolution should take revolutionary steps.

“Those we protested against are still free. What is stopping the government from arresting them? Is it the rules or the constitution?” Khadka asked.

PM Karki assured that the interim government is working in accordance with the law. “We will not go out of the spirit of the Gen Z movement,” she said.

"We will act through proper procedures and within the law. We are working according to the mandate given to us. Elections will be held, and investigations into corruption are progressing,” she added. PTI SBP ZH ZH