Govt not doing anything regarding interference by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs: Pak SC judge

Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court judge Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that the government was not doing anything regarding the alleged interference by the powerful intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.

In an unprecedented move, six judges of the Islamabad High Court in March sought intervention by the Supreme Judicial Council against the alleged interference in the working of the judiciary by Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

The six judges - out of a total strength of eight - wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council members, regarding alleged attempts to pressure judges through abduction and torture of their relatives as well as secret surveillance inside their homes.

The six judges who signed the March 25 dated letter include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

After a meeting between Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 28, they formed a commission to investigate the allegations of interference in judicial affairs following the cabinet’s approval.

The apex court on April 1 took suo motu notice of the IHC judges' letter and formed a seven-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear the matter.

On Tuesday, the bench headed by Chief Justice Isa, resumed the suo motu hearing on the IHC judges' letter accusing agencies of meddling in judicial matters.

The bench comprises Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Athar Minallah, Musarrat Hilali and Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

On Tuesday, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan appeared before the court and told the bench that the written order of the last hearing had not yet been received, Geo News reported.

Awan said that the order must be shown to the prime minister to file the government's reply. He added that the government would be able to file its response by tomorrow if they receive the order today.

The Supreme Court Bar Association also submitted suggestions to the top court, saying that it would never compromise on the independence of the judiciary.

The SCBA called for an inquiry against those who intervene in judicial matters. It said that the IHC has the power of contempt of court and it should have taken contempt of court action for any kind of interference.

The CJP then asked the AGP to read the written order.

During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail said that there is interference but the government is not doing anything about it, Geo News reported.

CJP Isa then said that the Supreme Judicial Council is a separate body and the Supreme Court cannot give directions to it. "I am the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council but I am not the SJC itself. There are other members in the body," he was quoted as saying by the channel.

Justice Minallah said this is not a letter but it reflects a trend, adding that the AGP said this happened in 2018 as well.

Pakistan Bar Council's (PBC) lawyer said that the government was not doing anything, hence, the judiciary itself has to take action.

CJP Isa then summarised that the PBC was suggesting a probe, that the judges use criminal laws to deal with the issue and launch contempt of court proceedings. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH