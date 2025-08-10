Govt school bombed in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 10 (PTI) Militants have blown up a government high school with an improvised explosive device in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, official sources said.

The blast caused severe damage to the building, destroying several classrooms and the boundary wall of the school in Karabagh area of Bermel tehsil in South Waziristan district.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

According to police sources, the recent surge in unrest has created an atmosphere of fear, severely disrupting educational activities in the region.

Meanwhile, the Wana-Azam Warsak highway has been significantly affected, as militants recently destroyed three bridges with explosives, causing major difficulties for the public.

Local residents have expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded that the government launch an immediate investigation and enhance security measures.

Earlier on June 6, unknown miscreants had blown up a government high school building using explosives in Akbari village in the jurisdiction of the Gul Imam police station in Tank district. Several rooms of the school collapsed due to the explosion.

Splinter groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), active in Tank district, are against girls' education and usually target their schools.

According to data collected by local NGOs, over 450 schools in the province have been destroyed in such attacks over the last decade (2015-2025), forcing students to either stop attending schools or attend classes next to ruined buildings or the rubble.

Pakistan witnessed multiple attacks on girls’ schools until 2019, especially in the Swat Valley and elsewhere in the northwest, where the Pakistani Taliban long controlled the former tribal regions.

In 2012, the insurgents attacked Malala Yousafzai, a teenage student and advocate for the education of girls, who later went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.