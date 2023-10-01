Govt to intensify intelligence-based operations against terrorists: Balochistan minister

Islamabad, Oct 1 (PTI) A provincial minister in Pakistan on Sunday announced to intensify intelligence-based operations against terrorists while targeting their "masterminds” as well.

Balochistan information minister Jan Achakzai made the remarks while addressing the media in the provincial capital Quetta, two days after a suicide bomber killed 59 people in a religious gathering.

In response to a question about a possible grand operation in the wake of terrorist attacks in the province, he said that the state would defend each and every inch of its territory through intelligence-based operations to apprehend and eliminate terrorists.

"We will go after their masterminds, the lynchpins managing all these proxies and will ensure that we will go wherever they are holed up, drag them out and take revenge,” he said.

He also said that it was not enough to say after the Mastung incident that “we will go after [only terrorist] operatives and foot soldiers” and the resolve to combat terrorism was strengthened by “1000 per cent”.

“If there is a need to do operations in every inch of territory then we will do them,” Achakzai said.

He also said that the remains of the suicide bomber showed that he was 15 to 18 years old. Initially, 52 people were killed but the death toll rose to 59 as more injured died. PTI SH ZH ZH