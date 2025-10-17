Govt will peacefully transfer power after conducting elections: PM Karki tells foreign envoys

Kathmandu, Oct 17 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday said that her caretaker government will peacefully transfer power after conducting the general elections in a free, fair and fearless environment within the stipulated time.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister last month after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

"The only aim of this non-political caretaker government is to conduct the House of Representatives elections within the stipulated time of March 5, 2026, in a free, fair and fearless environment," Karki told foreign diplomats, ambassadors and development partners based in Kathmandu.

"Then we will hand over power to the elected government in a peaceful way,” she added.

Nepal's top electoral body has already approved the schedule for the House of Representatives election, which is scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Kathmandu-based ambassadors of various countries, including Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, were present during the interaction.

Prime Minister Karki, who also holds the portfolio of Minister for Foreign Affairs, briefed the envoys on the political development witnessed by Nepal in the post-Gen Z movement, its challenges and opportunities.

She also made it clear that the primary responsibility of the caretaker government is to conduct the forthcoming elections impartially by maintaining stability in the politically fragile country.

"This movement has created a sense of transparency, accountability and enthusiasm for good governance in the mind of the people," she said, assuring that her government was committed towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

She also informed that the government is discussing finding ways to ensure the participation of Nepalese living abroad in the forthcoming election.

Urging Gen-Z youths to strengthen the democratic system, Karki requested political parties to understand the sentiments of the young generation.

The government is opening the pending files of corruption cases with a view to eliminating such practices from the country, she said, adding that the judicial probe commission is also working towards investigating the arson and vandalism committed during the recent protests.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army on Friday said that 22 youths were killed in firing by security personnel during Gen Z protests on September 8, the first day of the movement, and 54 were killed on September 9.

Among the victims, three were police officers, ten were prisoners who died during a jailbreak incident, and 41 others were killed as a result of arson and vandalism at both government and private properties. Additionally, eleven bodies, which were completely burned, remain unidentified to this day. PTI SBP ZH ZH