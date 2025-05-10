Gravely concerned: Singapore on India-Pak tensions

Singapore: Singapore has said it is gravely concerned about the ongoing "military confrontation" between India and Pakistan and has urged both parties to de-escalate.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday.

"Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday.

"We call on both parties to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians," it said.

Singapore had strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

On May 7, the MFA advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan.

"Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India," said the MFA, citing the volatile security situation between the two countries.

Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, and heeding instructions of local authorities, the MFA said.