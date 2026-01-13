Greenland annexation bill introduced in US House, Denmark talks flagged

New Delhi: Republican Congressman Randy Fine has introduced a bill titled the “Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act”, seeking to authorise the US President to take steps, including negotiations with Denmark, to annex or otherwise acquire Greenland as a US territory.

The proposed legislation, a two-page draft, states that the President is authorised to take “such steps as may be necessary” to pursue annexation or acquisition, specifically flagging negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark.

Huge News! Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union.



— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) January 12, 2026

It further says that once such annexation or acquisition is completed, the President must submit a report to Congress outlining federal legal changes considered necessary to admit the newly acquired territory as a state.

The bill also lays down a condition for statehood, linking expedited congressional approval to Greenland adopting a constitution that Congress determines to be republican in form and consistent with the US Constitution.

The move comes amid heightened focus on Arctic geopolitics, where lawmakers and analysts increasingly cite growing strategic competition and interest in resources and shipping routes.

Denmark and Greenland’s leadership have previously pushed back against suggestions of any transfer of sovereignty, arguing that Greenland’s future is for Greenlanders to decide.

Fine announced the move on social media, framing it as a strategic step to protect US interests in the Arctic.