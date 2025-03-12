Group of 100 Chinese photojournalists in Kathmandu to shoot Holi for tourism promotion

Kathmandu, Mar 12 (PTI) A group of 100 Chinese photographers and photojournalists has arrived here to catch the scene of Nepalese people playing Holi, the festival of colours, at Basantapur Durbarsquare in the heart of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

They will shoot at the Basantapur Old Palace area on Thursday, the main day of Holi against the background of ancient Malla era temples and the old Hanumandhoka Palace featuring Nepal’s medieval art, culture and architectural masterpieces.

The programme is being jointly organised by the China-Nepal Friendship Forum, the Nepal Tourism Board and the National Photo Journalists Group on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China.

“The photojournalists from different parts of China are invited to promote Nepal’s tourism by taking the colourful festival of Nepal to the global community with a view to promoting Nepal’s tourism,” said the organisers.

They arrived in Nepal under the programme “Capturing Nepal’s culture, heritage and tourism on the lens by 100 Chinese photographers”, according to Pradip Raj Wanta, president of National Photo Journalists Group, Nepal.

“As per the programme, famous Chinese photographers will tour various tourist spots, cultural and historical sites of Nepal and promote Nepal in the global arena capturing the natural beauty and cultural heritages of Nepal on the camera,” he added.

The festival of colours, popularly known as Holi, formally commenced with the installation of ‘chir’, a 32 plus feet bamboo stick at Basantapur Durbarsquare in Kathmandu on March 7.

However, the main day of Holi falls on full moon day of Falgun as per Lunar calendar or March 13 in Kathmandu Valley and the hilly region while the festival is observed in the Terai region, the southern plains, on the next day, March 14.

Meanwhile, issuing a notice, the administration offices of all the three districts (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur) of the Kathmandu Valley have urged people to celebrate Holi festival in a respectful manner.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Anil Poudel, urged all to celebrate the festival in a peaceful and dignified way.