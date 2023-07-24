Growing concern about youth radicalism in Singapore: Report

Singapore, Jul 24 (PTI) There is a growing concern over the radicalisation of youth in Singapore, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Monday, highlighting the role of social media and gaming platforms to propagate terrorism.

The terrorism threat to Singapore remains high, with self-radicalisation online being the primary threat driver, Channel News Agency reported, citing the agency in its annual terrorism threat assessment report.

Social media and online gaming platforms have enabled like-minded individuals to connect across borders, forming a “virtual caliphate” where they can propagate their support for terrorist groups.

“While the platforms themselves are innocuous, terrorists and extremists have co-opted their features for recruitment and radicalisation. There is a ready source of extremist material on social media, replicated on various online platforms, which are easily accessible,” ISD said in its report.

ISD cited the example of three youths detained in the past year who had come to be acquainted through the same extremist social media channel.

In each of the recent ISA cases, the self-radicalised individuals had spent significant amounts of time online consuming sermons of radical preachers, ISD noted in its report.

"Beyond terrorist propaganda, social media also provides easy access to sermons of radical or segregationist foreign preachers, entrenching intolerant views that can serve as a pre-cursor to radicalisation," the report said.

Since 2015, a total of 11 self-radicalised Singaporeans aged 20 and below have been dealt with under the ISA.

The agency noted that five of these youths had plans to carry out attacks in Singapore using easily accessible weapons.

ISD noted a United Nations report in February that the threat posed by Islamic State or ISIS (the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria), al-Qaeda and affiliated groups remains high in conflict zones like Iraq and Syria.

These groups continue to rebuild themselves through a "long game" strategy, said ISD.

It added that although ISIS has lost several senior leaders since 2022, it now has a new generation of leaders who have the intention to expand its reach and carry out attacks in non-conflict zones.

"In Southeast Asia, ISIS’s central message of defending oppressed Muslims continues to have traction on social media," said ISD.

"Southeast Asian ISIS supporters in this amorphous and decentralised 'virtual caliphate' have incited one another to undertake violence. Singapore remains a prized target and continues to be featured in ISIS propaganda," it said.

ISD also said that given ongoing geopolitical conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and heightened tensions in the Middle East, state actors and their proxies may adopt a terrorist modus operandi against their adversaries in third countries.

“There is a risk that Singapore may be caught in the crossfire," it added. PTI GS MRJ MRJ