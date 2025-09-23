Guess what, I'm waiting in the street: French President Macron stopped by police tells Trump

New York, Sep 23 (PTI) The New York City gridlock during the high-level UN General Assembly session did not spare even visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, whose entourage was stopped by police due to strict traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

A video going viral on social media shows Macron and his delegation standing on the sidewalk as a New York police official, while apologising to them, says that they cannot cross the road as traffic has been stopped for a motorcade.

“I’m sorry, President, I’m really sorry. Just that everything has been frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming right now this way. I’m sorry,” the police officer tells Macron.

Macron told the police official that he has to go to the French embassy, pointing to the direction across the road.

“If you don't see it, let me cross,” Macron tells the police, who gesture that they can hear the cavalcade coming.

The video then shows Macron on the phone, saying with a laugh, “How are you? Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you.” Sirens can be heard in the background as Macron talks on the phone, apparently with Trump.

According to sources in the entourage, whenever the US president travels to the United Nations headquarters, security measures impose what is known as a “freeze”, shutting down traffic across several blocks around the UN.

“That was the case yesterday as we were leaving the building, with the American presidential motorcade on its way. Taking advantage of the pause, the president placed a phone call to Donald Trump. The exchange was described as warm and friendly, and provided an opportunity to touch base on a number of international issues,” sources told PTI.

Macron is then seen walking on the sidewalk, talking on his phone, accompanied by his delegation. He obliges as passersby take photographs with him, as France’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont clicks the picture as Macron stands with the couple for a photograph.

Trump arrived in New York City Monday evening to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

He will address world leaders from the iconic green podium in the UNGA hall Tuesday morning, his first address at the UNGA General Debate in his second term as US president.

The annual high-level General Assembly session brings not only world leaders to the UN headquarters but gridlocks, severe traffic congestion and heavy security across New York City as Manhattan is fortified for a week for the visiting heads of state and government, foreign ministers and their high-powered delegations. PTI YAS GSP GSP