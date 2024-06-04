Gulf's NRI business community surprised but satisfied over truncated mandate for Modi

Dubai, Jun 4 (PTI) The NRI business community members in the Gulf region have expressed shock and surprise over the truncated mandate received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections.
Taking heart from the fact that he is returning as India's prime minister, they hoped for a continuation of policies.
While Modi's BJP party lost its majority in the polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, the NDA alliance led by it has crossed the magic figure of 272 seats.
Dr Sunil Manjarekar, president of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) Global, said Prime Minister Modi has declared victory in the election but his party has also faced shocking losses.
“The results were shocking to NRIs as Modiji’s popularity should have ensured NDA majority,” he said, adding that it is “better for Indian democracy to have strong opposition in Parliament''.
Manjarekar, however, was pleased at the BJP’s performance in Kerala, where the party candidate Suresh Gopi marked the BJP’s first victory in the southern state.
Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group and regional head of India’s Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) congratulated Modi on his third term as prime minister.
“PM Modi's return for a third term is a tremendous achievement and he should be congratulated for it. The country needs a strong and able leader and PM Modi continues to be good news for the Indian economy,” he said.
Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies, also congratulated PM Modi and the NDA for their historic third term in office.
“His transformative policies have not only stimulated economic progress but also uplifted the lives of millions, propelling the nation towards a brighter future,” he said.
Shahdadpuri also highlighted Modi’s contribution to the strong and unique bilateral relations between India and the UAE, which has been nurtured under his leadership.
“His third term promises to further cement India's status as a global powerhouse, with continued emphasis on economic reforms, infrastructural development, and social welfare,” he said. PTI CORR SCY AKJ SCY SCY