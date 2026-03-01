Gunman among 3 dead in shooting at nightlife venue in Austin, US

Houston, Mar 1 (PTI) A shooting at a popular nightlife venue in downtown Austin, Texas, left three people dead, including the gunman, and at least 14 others injured early Sunday, according to US authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:59 am local time at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street, a busy entertainment district frequented by students and young professionals working in the city’s technology sector.

Police said a male suspect opened fire using a long rifle and a handgun. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded within a minute of the first emergency call and fatally shot the suspect at the scene.

Two civilians and the gunman were confirmed dead. Of the 14 injured, three were reported to be in critical condition at local hospitals.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation. Authorities said the motive for the attack remains unknown and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Austin, often referred to as “Silicon Hills”, has a large Indian American population, including thousands of professionals and students of Indian origin, particularly at the University of Texas at Austin and thousands of employees at Tesla, Facebook, Apple, and Google.

The Consulate General of India in Houston said there was no immediate confirmation of Indian nationals among the casualties.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the rapid police response helped prevent further loss of life. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review. PTI SHK GSP GSP