Gunman opens fire on Ahamdi worship place in Pakistan's Punjab, 6 injured

Lahore, Oct 10 (PTI) At least six people of the minority Ahmadi community were injured when a gunman opened fire on their worship place in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Rabwah, the headquarters of the Ahmadi community, some 170kms from Lahore, during the Friday prayers.

A Punjab police officer told PTI that a lone attacker carrying a pistol approached the place of worship -- Baitul Mahdi -- at the Ahmadiyya centre in Rabwah.

"Upon reaching the main gate, the gunman opened fire on the Ahmadi volunteer guards on duty. Six Ahmadis were wounded on the spot. One of the guards killed the attacker. At the time of the attack, worshippers were inside the building engaged in prayer," he said.

The officer said police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. "We have launched an investigation into the incident from all aspects. Whether the shooter was a member of a radical Islamist party will be determined during the course of his identification," he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is involved in targeting Ahmadi worship places across the country, claiming that these are similar to Muslim mosques as they have minarets.

Aamir Mahmood, spokesperson for Jamaat Ahmadiyya Pakistan, strongly condemned this act of terrorism, saying hateful speech and publications against innocent, peaceful Ahmadis continue unabated across Pakistan.

He said such propaganda incites the public to target Ahmadis as campaigns urge economic and social boycott, spread one-sided, poisonous propaganda, and level fabricated and false allegations about Ahmadi beliefs.

He warned that fatwas (edicts) exist which encourage people to kill Ahmadis whenever they encounter them. "Today’s attack is a consequence of that same hate campaign," he lambasted.

Mahmood demanded an immediate halt to anti-Ahmadi hate campaigns in Pakistan, that those responsible be brought to justice and that effective measures be taken to safeguard the lives and property of Ahmadis.

He said it is essential to determine who facilitated the attacker and who instigated or radicalised him.

He said the Ahmadis, including those in Rabwah, do not feel safe anywhere in Pakistan. "To protect innocent, peaceful Ahmadis, the hate campaign against Ahmadis must be stopped at once and its perpetrators punished in accordance with the law," he said.

Although Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, Pakistan’s Parliament in 1974 declared the community non-Muslims. A decade later, they were not just banned from calling themselves Muslims but were also barred from practising aspects of Islam.

These include constructing or displaying any symbol that identifies them as Muslims, such as building minarets or domes on mosques, or publicly writing verses from the Quran. PTI MZ ZH ZH