Gunmen attack police post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 1 injured

Peshawar, Sep 30 (PTI) Gunmen on Monday attacked a police post in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring a policeman, police said.

The incident took place at Matta tehsil in Swat district. The attack has raised concerns about militant regrouping in Malakand division, police said.

A combing operation is underway to apprehend the attackers. Locals are cooperating to maintain public order, determined to prevent militant resurgence in scenic Swat valley.

Matta was once a Tehrik-e-Taliban Swat (TTS) stronghold from where Taliban took control of the entire Swat district and its adjacent areas like Buner and Shangla. Taliban were later flushed out from the area after massive military operations. PTI AYZ SCY SCY