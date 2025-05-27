Gunmen kill policeman providing security to polio vaccination team in Pak’s Balochistan

Islamabad, May 27 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen shot dead a police personnel guarding a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday before escaping from the scene, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Noshki area, where polio workers were giving anti-polio vaccines to children under five years of age as part of the nationwide drive to vaccinate more than 43 million children.

Noshki Deputy Commissioner Amjad Soomro confirmed the incident, identifying the killed policeman as Waheed Ahmed.

“Police have set up checkpoints in the area to arrest the attackers,” he said.

According to the police, the polio workers were unharmed in the incident.

The policeman killed in the incident was a resident of Noshki, they said.

Both provincial and federal officials have condemned the incident, calling it intolerable and beyond comprehension.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved, the newspaper said.

He noted that the courage and sacrifice of polio officials “[inspires] us all to save our children from this crippling disease”.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fully eradicating polio.“We have the tools, the will, and the support of our global partners to make this vision a reality. I call on parents to open their doors to vaccinators, ensuring every child receives the life-saving polio drops.

“I urge teachers, religious leaders, and community elders to champion this noble cause, dispelling myths and building trust. I appeal to the media to amplify the truth: the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and our best weapon,” Zardari said in a statement.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attack on those safeguarding children’s future is beyond comprehension and cannot be tolerated.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, said, “The polio campaign is a national duty, and any attack on it is intolerable.” He paid tribute to the slain police officer and said, “This attack is a conspiracy to sabotage the national campaign and spread fear and panic.” No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

On Monday, two polio workers were abducted by armed assailants in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistan Polio Programme launched the third drive of the year on Sunday to vaccinate against the crippling disease, which was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq.

According to the Pakistan Polio Programme, more than 45 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio vaccine and vitamin A drops during the campaign.

According to a statement, 400,000 polio workers will participate in the anti-polio campaign.

Earlier this week, two new polio cases were reported in the Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the number of children infected with the crippling virus this year to 10.

Five of the 10 reported cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, besides Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as safety issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation remain in eliminating the virus. PTI RD/SH SCY SCY