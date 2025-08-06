Gunmen open fire on convoy of senior officer in northwest Pakistan, 2 injured

Peshawar, Aug 6 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday opened fire on a convoy of a senior officer, injuring two police officers in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The attack occurred on the convoy of Deputy Commissioner Ismatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner and other officials near Kot Adana in the Ladha sub-district in South Waziristan, they said. Wazir and Assistant Commissioner remained unharmed and were relocated to a secure location, officials said. Heavy police and security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. Authorities have not yet identified the attackers or their motives, but the area has witnessed sporadic violence involving militant groups.

South Waziristan, part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has faced recurring security challenges, including clashes between security forces and militants. PTI AYZ ZH ZH