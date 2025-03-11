Jaffar express train hijacked in Pakistan's Balochistan, BLA claims responsibility

Karachi: Several passengers were injured when gunmen attacked a train in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan on Tuesday, prompting the provincial government to direct authorities to take "emergency measures".

"There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that it seized control of the train by derailing it, killed six security personnel and took over 100 passengers, including active duty personnel, into custody. However, there was no independent confirmation of their claim.

In a statement, the BLA warned that if Pakistan military launches an operation, "all hostages will be executed". The group is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US.

Official data on casualties was not available, but security sources said that the train driver and several passengers were injured in the gunfire.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the scene, and an operation is underway to track down the assailants. Emergency was declared in the local hospitals.

Railway officials confirmed that the train’s driver sustained serious injuries, and an emergency relief train has been dispatched to assist.

Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board.

“The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8,” the controller said.

There are 17 tunnels in this area on the railway line and due to the difficult terrain, the speed of the train is often slow.

The Balochistan government directed local authorities to take “emergency measures”.

A provincial government statement said an emergency was imposed at Sibi hospital and ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site.

In the past, the railway tracks in this area have been attacked by Baloch militants by using rockets or remote-controlled bombs and the BLA claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

In October last year, Pakistan Railways announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the oil and mineral-rich province.